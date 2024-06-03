WVU Sets the Tone for DL Nic Moore with 'Amazing' Visit
t’s a three-horse race for 2025 defensive lineman Nic Moore (6’3” 290 lbs) out of Dandridge, TN who is considering Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.
WVU was able to host Moore for his first official visit this past weekend and he caught up with Mountaineers Now on Sunday evening to discuss how it went.
“It went very well, I was impressed,” Moore said. “I think it’s a place I can see myself at because of the brotherhood and unity in the goal of winning football games. That’s something that I want to be a part of no matter what. That is a non-negotiable.
“The interaction was amazing. There was a lot of jokes told and a lot of laughs during the visit. There wasn’t anything too surprising to me during the visit except for the bond that everyone had with each other.”
Moore will take an official to Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend and round things out with an OV to Tennessee from June 21-23.
