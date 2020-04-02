WVU Signees Kedrian Johnson, Isaiah Cottrell Expect a Final Four Run in 2020-21

A potential deep run in the 2020 NCAA tournament was cut short this year for the Mountaineers as the tournament was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a lot of ups and downs throughout the course of this past season, but the Mountaineers were arguably playing their best basketball at the time of season's abrupt end.

The team has already received great news earlier this offseason as big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe decided to come back to school and forgo the 2020 NBA Draft.

In addition to the two-headed monsters' return, West Virginia brings back nearly 70% of its team including promising young guard Miles "Deuce" McBride. But that's not all- West Virginia is adding a solid signing class that includes junior college guard Kedrian Johnson, wingman Taj Thweatt and forward Isaiah Cottrell.

In an interview with Mountaineer Maven, Johnson stated his thoughts on how far the Mountaineers will go next year. "I have very high expectations. So, I'm going to say Final Four, championship game because we really have a lot of pieces, we just have to put them together," he said.

As for Cottrell, the expectations weren't much different. "I see us going as far as possible. We had a great year last year, pretty much ranked the whole year and we're already coming into next year ranked, so I think we can only get better especially with most of the people coming back. Then, adding me and the other recruits is only going to make us better, so I think we're going to make a real big run next year for sure," Cottrell said.

A run at the Final Four may not be out of reach, especially with the Mountaineers returning so much firepower in 2020-21. The interesting fact that people tend to forget is that West Virginia was the youngest team in the Big 12 this past year, ranked 300th in experience, and still had a vast amount of success.

Can West Virginia reach the Final Four next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

