Two WVU Signees Play in All-American Bowl

The future looks bright in Morgantown.

Earlier this month, a pair of West Virginia signees played in the All-American Bowl - WR Rodney Gallagher III and LB Josiah Trotter.

No official stats have been posted from the game, but here is a small glimpse of Gallagher running a seam route and getting some yardage after the catch.

Gallagher, a Uniontown, PA product, chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

As for Trotter, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, he chose West Virginia over the likes of Clemson, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.

