WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie

With less than two weeks left until the December signing period, the West Virginia coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail hard not only recruiting their commits and undecided recruits, but players that were once committed to WVU, such as RB Jordan Louie.

The Norcross, Georgia native shut his recruitment down on June 13th, just three days after his visit to WVU. He broke the news to us here at Mountaineers Now, stating that it just felt like the right situation for him.

"The visit was amazing. Everything, like everything, blew me away," Louie told Mountaineers Now. "The coaches, players, the town - it just felt like I was at home and they make me feel like I belong. I love it there."

For whatever reason, Louie had a change of heart and re-opened his recruitment in mid-November. Since, he has been recruited hard by two schools in particular -- North Carolina and Vanderbilt. It just so happens that Louie will decide between those two schools AND West Virginia on signing day. Yes, the Mountaineers are still in the picture for Louie nearly a month to the date after decommitting from the program.

He visited Vanderbilt on December 2nd and visited North Carolina this past weekend. It's unlikely that he will make another trip to Morgantown ahead of December 21st considering he took his official visit to WVU back in June.

