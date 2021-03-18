2022 QB AJ Duffy Sets Decision Date

It may be an outside shot, but West Virginia is keeping in touch with 2022 QB AJ Duffy.

When West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown first took the job at WVU, one thing he made known is that he wants to sign at least one quarterback in every recruiting class. The quarterback position is the most important on the field and you never want to be in a situation where you don't have multiple guys that you can trust to run the offense and do it successfully.

So far, Brown has kept to his word by signing Garrett Greene in the 2020 class, Will "Goose" Crowder in 2021, and is now on the hunt for his guy in the 2022 class. Several quarterbacks are heavily interested in West Virginia, including Gavin Wimsatt, Destin Wade, and Braden Davis. However, one undecided quarterback could be considered a longshot for the Mountaineers that is nearing his decision, that being AJ Duffy (6'2", 203 lbs) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Duffy released Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan State as his top four schools back on February 13th but is still considering and willing to talk to all schools.

Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., was able to watch Duffy compete at the Orlando Elite 11 Regional this past Sunday and provided us with some insight on his performance along with where Duffy stands in his recruitment.

Analysis from John Garcia Jr.:

Duffy threw the afternoon's best and most consistent football from the wide receiver standpoint, often in a tight spiral with the necessary velocity. He has a palpable level of confidence about his game and he backed it up well more than not in between whistles. The mechanics, timing, and intermediate level accuracy were tough to match from the field. Duffy's recruitment will come to an end on the final day of the month, March 31, as he selects between several programs he says are still in the running. That list goes beyond his public top four of Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State, and Oregon. Arizona State and West Virginia are among the programs outside of the top group still in consistent communication with the California native.

"I'm still in communication with Arizona State - I talk to them a lot," Duffy told Garcia Jr. "I still talk to West Virginia a lot, also. I'm close with the whole staff at West Virginia, too. I have a group of, probably, eight schools that I talk to right now. I'm just focused on those four.

"My top four is my top four."

Although it seems as if West Virginia may be out of the running for his commitment at the end of the month, they could be a school that stays on him throughout the next several months in an attempt to flip his decision before signing day.

