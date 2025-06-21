Mountaineers Now

WVU Surges on Jett Goldsberry’s List Following Impressive Official Visit

Can the Mountaineers land another Jett in the 2026 recruiting class?

Schuyler Callihan

Jett Goldsberry
In this story:

One Jett isn't enough for West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez, so he's going after another.

If you're unaware of the joke, the Mountaineers have already landed a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from a running back named Jett Walker. And here in a couple of weeks, they hope to be the ones who come out on top of safety Jett Goldsberry's recruitment, who is set to reveal his decision on July 7th.

Goldsberry announced a top six of North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forest, and WVU. He told West Virginia On SI that he's now down to four, and the Mountaineers are among the group. He did not declare who the other three schools were.

Earlier this week, Goldsberry took his official visit to WVU, alongside his teammate, tight end Tyler Ruxer.

"The visit was good. Me and Ty went jetskiing on the lake they had there, and the facilities were really nice." He also said that the combination of the facilities and campus led to WVU moving up higher on his list than he initially had them.

Last season as a junior, Goldsberry recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2025 Season Looks Like for WVU

Elite OL Da’Ron Parks Lists WVU in Final 12 With SEC and Big Ten Powers

WVU’s Wren Baker Sounds Off on CFP Proposal That Favors SEC and Big Ten

WVU Planning Major Upgrade to Premium Seating at Milan Puskar Stadium

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Recruiting