WVU Surges on Jett Goldsberry’s List Following Impressive Official Visit
One Jett isn't enough for West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez, so he's going after another.
If you're unaware of the joke, the Mountaineers have already landed a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from a running back named Jett Walker. And here in a couple of weeks, they hope to be the ones who come out on top of safety Jett Goldsberry's recruitment, who is set to reveal his decision on July 7th.
Goldsberry announced a top six of North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forest, and WVU. He told West Virginia On SI that he's now down to four, and the Mountaineers are among the group. He did not declare who the other three schools were.
Earlier this week, Goldsberry took his official visit to WVU, alongside his teammate, tight end Tyler Ruxer.
"The visit was good. Me and Ty went jetskiing on the lake they had there, and the facilities were really nice." He also said that the combination of the facilities and campus led to WVU moving up higher on his list than he initially had them.
Last season as a junior, Goldsberry recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.
