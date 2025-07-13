WVU Takes Big Swing at 2027 Five-Star Guard with Explosive Scoring Ability
There is still work to be done for the 2025-26 roster for West Virginia, but head coach Ross Hodge is also making progress on building relationships with recruits in future classes. On Saturday, he and his staff extended an offer to class of 2027 five-star guard Tyrone Jamison (6'2", 170 lbs) of Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Jamison has also received offers from Arkansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, New Orleans, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern, Texas A&M, Tulane, UAB, and UL Monroe.
After averaging 13 points per game as a freshman, Jamison increased his production to 15.3 per game while also averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals. He shot 45% from the field, 36% from three-point land, and 79% from the charity stripe.
The Mountaineers don't have any commits so far in either the 2026 or 2027 classes, and with so much focus on rounding out this year's squad, one may not happen for a while. With only two years of Division I head coaching experience, there's not much of a track record for Hodge's ceiling as a recruiter. Can he pull a five-star talent? It's early in the process, but WVU certainly has a shot.
