WVU Target Jaden Mangham Postpones Decision Date

Class of 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham announced on social media that he is postponing his commitment date scheduled for Sunday, August 1st, due to reasons out of his control. No new decision date is set as of yet.

"Due to the fact that I lost internet and AC, we will be postponing my commitment! My and I family are dealing with that right now," said Mangham.

The 6'3", 185-lb wider receiver/defensive back out of Wylie E. Groves High School/Franklin, Michigan, has narrowed his options to West Virginia, Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, and Michigan. He also received offers from Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Florida, and Florida State, to name a few.

Mangham took a visit to Morgantown in early June.

"I had a great time. We got to tour all of the facilities and the academic side of it. All of the coaches were great," said Mangham. "They did a great job of spending time with all of the recruits and explaining how they would develop and use us in their scheme," Mangham said. "I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great players over the years. You can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly