MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, West Virginia received a commitment from class of 2021 tight end Treylan Davis, making it eight members in the 2021 class.

One day after making his college destination known, Davis was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. Fellow Mountaineer commit Will "Goose" Crowder (quarterback) was also invited to play in the Tiki Bowl last week. 

Click here to watch Davis' highlight reel and get a full in-depth analysis of what exactly he brings to the table for the Mountaineers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Garrett Greene Throwing to Sam James, Bryce Wheaton

The young West Virginia gunslinger finding ways to get his work in

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Geno agrees to deal to stay in Seattle

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

These spots will help define the Mountaineer offense in the new season

Daniel Woods

by

Hoosier1982

Will Hakeem Bailey Make the Chiefs' 53-Man Roster?

Former WVU cornerback Hakeem Bailey went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but could he find a home in Kansas City?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Hoosier1982

Jeremy Darlow's Relationship with WVU is Larger Than Football

Brand consultant Jeremy Darlow joins The Schuyler Callihan Show

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

2021 Safety Jordan Lovett Announces Commitment

One of the nation's best safeties has made his decision

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Focused on Winning Remote Period

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is "focused on winning this time right now"

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Ranked Near the Bottom of the Big 12 According to CBS Sports

CBS Sports ranks Neal Brown eighth among Big 12 coaches

Christopher Hall

WATCH: WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Highlights & Analysis

An in-depth look at what the Mountaineers are getting in their latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: 2021 Tight End Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan