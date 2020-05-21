WVU TE Commit Treylan Davis Invited to Hawaii Tiki Bowl

Earlier this week, West Virginia received a commitment from class of 2021 tight end Treylan Davis, making it eight members in the 2021 class.

One day after making his college destination known, Davis was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. Fellow Mountaineer commit Will "Goose" Crowder (quarterback) was also invited to play in the Tiki Bowl last week.

Click here to watch Davis' highlight reel and get a full in-depth analysis of what exactly he brings to the table for the Mountaineers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.