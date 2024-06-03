WVU to Battle Big Ten Schools for DL Jayquan Stubbs
The Cleveland area has treated West Virginia well in the past and they’re hoping to land a couple of intriguing talents from Cleveland Heights’ defensive line in Jayquan Stubbs (6’6” 250 lbs) and Brandon Caesar.
Both took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and Stubbs had a quick chat with us at Mountaineers Now to recap his trip.
“I do feel like it could be a place I could see myself at. The company culture aligns well with my values, especially the emphasis on innovation and teamwork. During my visit, I noticed how collaborative the environment is, which is something I thrive in. Additionally, the opportunities for professional growth and development are very appealing to me.
“Singing country roads and hanging out with some of the teammates and the academic program was amazing to me. The city feels like heaven.”
Stubbs has visits scheduled to Purdue (June 7-9), Minnesota (June 14-16), and Illinois (June 21-23). A decision is likely to come once he completes all official visits.
