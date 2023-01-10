Skip to main content

WVU to Host Top 2024 Defensive Back This Weekend

A big name headed to campus soon.

With much of the 2023 class taken care of, the WVU coaching staff begins to shift much of their recruiting focus to the class of '24. Boy, that felt weird to type. 

In the coming weeks, we will release the first installment of the 2024 WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board which will feature prospects considering West Virginia and other names to keep your eye on. One name you'll see on that list is safety Travaris Banks (6'1", 190 lbs) out of Northridge HS in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Banks holds a laundry list of offers, including his hometown school - Alabama. In addition to Alabama and West Virginia, Banks has Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in heavy pursuit. 

West Virginia is one of five schools that Banks has a visit scheduled to. He'll be on campus on January 15th to take part in Junior Day.

Overall I think it's a great program and it's heading in a direction to being a top contender," Banks said about WVU. "What intrigues me is West Virginia seeing me as being a good fit in their program."

In addition to WVU, Banks also has visits set with Florida State (Jan. 13), Tennessee (Jan. 14), and Notre Dame.

