WVU's Top Commit Isn't Going Anywhere, Plans to Sign in Early Signing Period
A huge sigh of relief will come on Wednesday for West Virginia fans when class of 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown (6'3", 250 lbs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland signs his National Letter of Intent with WVU.
The Mountaineers' top recruit informed me Monday evening that he remains committed to the program despite the coaching change and plans to sign on Wednesday.
"It’s a place I always saw myself at and can see myself growing as a person and an athlete," he said.
Brown chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Buffalo, James Madison, Marshall, Memphis, Pitt, Temple, and a few others. He was bumped up to a four-star recruit, making him the highest-rated player in the class on 247.
In nine games this past season, Brown tallied 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one QB hurry.
