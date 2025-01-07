WVU Transfer Targets Dre'lyn Washington, James Djonkam Commit Elsewhere
West Virginia has several names on their transfer portal big board that they are pursuing, but not all of them make it to Morgantown.
Louisiana running back transfer Dre'lyn Washington and Eastern Michigan linebacker transfer James Djonkam had visits scheduled to West Virginia but are headed elsewhere. Washington made a commitment to Alabama while Djonkam announced that he will be headed to Virginia Tech.
This past season at Louisiana, Washington rushed for 478 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries. The Mountaineers will now be hosting Northern Iowa running back transfer Tye Edwards, who is a very intriguing player that you'll want to read about, here.
Djonkam registered 98 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble this past season at Eastern Michigan.
WVU has placed much of its focus on players in the secondary but will begin to shift that focus to the linebacker spot in the coming days once many of their top defensive back targets make a decision. The Mountaineers did, however, receive a commitment from former North Carolina linebacker Ashton Woods over the weekend.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Lockdown Cornerback Transfer Schedules Visit to West Virginia
Massive FCS Running Back Transfer is Set to Visit West Virginia
West Virginia Jumps into the Coaches Poll