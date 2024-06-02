WVU Working to Flip Wake Forest WR Commit
Class of 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory (6'5", 190 lbs) of Cheshire, Connecticut is currently on an official visit to West Virginia.
Mallory is currently committed to Wake Forest, but the WVU coaching staff has not let up in their pursuit. It is after all, the home one of his favorite players, Tavon Austin. The Mountaineer legend reached out to Mallory on Instagram after seeing his offer and then hopped on the phone for a quick 15-minute chat with him.
"It was a very shocking moment," he told Mountaineers Now. "I was all ears to what he had to say and the advice he was giving me. He told me to just take everything in and that everything is going to start coming fast but take everything in. Also, he said he is not just on the phone with me for me to choose WVU. He will support me wherever I go but he wants me to keep him in the loop and use him as a mentor as he guides me through the process. I didn’t have a connection to him before this but now I feel like he is taking me under his wing. He gave me phenomenal advice about life and I am really grateful."
Stay tuned for more on Mallory's recruitment.
