WVU WR Commit Montavin Quisenberry Flips Decision to SEC School
Wednesday morning, class of 2025 wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry (59", 175 lbs) of Danville, Kentucky has flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Kentucky.
Quisenberry attends Boyle County High School which is of course the alma mater of WVU head coach Neal Brown. He has been tied to WVU for quite some time and made his verbal pledge to the Mountaineers official back in June.
So far this season, Quisenberry has hauled in 27 passes for 492 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 439 yards and eight scores on 43 carries.
Aside from Kentucky and West Virginia, he holds offers from Kent State, Louisville, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and several others.
With his de-commitment, the Mountaineers now have 21 commits overall, three of which are receivers - Jalil Hall, Teriq Mallory, and Tyshawn Dues.
