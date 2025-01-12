BREAKING: Wyoming Defensive End Transfer Braden Siders Commits to WVU
West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley continues to build his defense through the transfer portal, landing former Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders on Saturday night.
Over the last three seasons, Siders has totaled 92 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and four passes defended. In his final season with the Cowboys, he recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks.
He becomes the first defensive line commit for the Mountaineers this portal cycle and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Updated WVU Portal Additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), DB Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
