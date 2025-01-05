BREAKING: Youngstown State WR Transfer Cyrus Traugh Commits to WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal on Sunday morning, securing a pledge from former Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh.
Traugh is a native of Parkersburg and blossomed into the state's top wide receiver at Parkersburg South, hauling in 84 passes for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to winning the Randy Moss Award, which is given to the best receiver in West Virginia.
After appearing in just two games as a freshman at Youngstown State, he emerged as the No. 2 target for the Penguins this season, finishing with 36 receptions for 509 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. While Youngstown State got blown out by Pitt, he did record the team's only two touchdowns on four receptions for a season-high 87 yards.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
