    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: DE Zeiqui Lawton Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Zeiqui Lawton.
    DE Zeiqui Lawton

    Height: 6'3" Weight: 266 lbs

    Hometown: Charleston, WV

    High school: South Charleston (Played freshman year at Cincinnati)

    Power Five Offers:

    Illinois, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Oregon, West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Appalachian State, Boise State, Cincinnati, Liberty, Marshall

    Evaluation:

    Lawton plays with great pad level, physicality, and shoots off the line of scrimmage. Very powerful hands that allows him to bully his way into the backfield. Has been labeled a natural pass rusher but can be just as good in containing the run game. 

    Playing time projection:

    Lawton could see some playing time next fall but I really see this being a long-term option for WVU than an immediate impact. It will take some time for Lawton to learn and adjust to the defense and to really have a firm grasp of his role in the defense. 2023 could be where we see Lawton start to enter into the mix on a more regular basis.

