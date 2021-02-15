Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: WVU Men's Soccer Head Coach Dan Stratford Previews Season

See what Stratford had to say before Saturday's match.
West Virginia head soccer coach Dan Stratford met with the media Monday morning to break down the approaching season. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

