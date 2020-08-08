MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WVU Men's Soccer Season Postponed

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University men's soccer team had its season postponed on Saturday following the announcement from the Mid American Conference  (MAC) they canceled fall sports for the 2020 season due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and are looking at the option of moving the season to the spring. 

The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, and communities as its top priority.

“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher in a release by the Mid American Conference. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete. Those opportunities and moments are fleeting, and our student-athletes have a limited window in which to showcase their talent, passion, and drive for excellence. I am heartbroken we are in this place. However, I take comfort and want to give assurance to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we have their best interest at heart, and we will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Soccer

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rhule Confident in Grier, Other Panthers QBs Ahead of Season

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier gets a clean slate with Matt Rhule now at the helm

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall

Freshmen Faces: OL Chris Mayo

Looking at what freshman offensive lineman Chris Mayo brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

MattySolo

Projecting West Virginia's Defensive Starters for 2020

Taking a look at what the Mountaineer defense may look like this fall

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Season Tickets

WVU Athletics has refunds in place if fans are not permitted at Mountaineer Field for the 2020 season

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Women's Soccer Picked Fourth in Big 12 Preseason Rankings

Mountaineer women's soccer placed fourth in Big 12 Preseason Rankings

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WVU Makes Top 7 for JUCO Corner, Decision Timeline Announced

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Esa Ahmad Joining Hungarian Pro Team

Former West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad to continue pro basketball career overseas

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Pursuing FCS All-American Transfer

The Mountaineers are in search for some veteran help in the secondary

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: WVU in Final 5 for 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for this 2021 wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

Eastern Kentucky Player Leaves Team Citing Concern Over Player Safety

This is not a good look for Eastern Kentucky football, no matter how you look at it

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol