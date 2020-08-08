WVU Men's Soccer Season Postponed

The West Virginia University men's soccer team had its season postponed on Saturday following the announcement from the Mid American Conference (MAC) they canceled fall sports for the 2020 season due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and are looking at the option of moving the season to the spring.

The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, and communities as its top priority.

“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher in a release by the Mid American Conference. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete. Those opportunities and moments are fleeting, and our student-athletes have a limited window in which to showcase their talent, passion, and drive for excellence. I am heartbroken we are in this place. However, I take comfort and want to give assurance to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we have their best interest at heart, and we will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly