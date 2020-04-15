MountaineerMaven
WVU Women's Soccer Adds Two On Signing Day

Daniel Woods

With National Signing Day announcements buzzing across the country, the West Virginia women's soccer program has welcomed its two newest members with Emilie Charles and Jessica Kasacek signing letters of intent Wednesday.

Charles, an in-state product out of Cabell Midland High School, is coming off of her second West Virginia Sportswriters' Player of the Year crown. Additionally, she capped off her high school career with her fourth consecutive AAA First Team All-State honor.

She holds multiple state goals records, including career markers with 173 and the single-season total as she put an astounding 51 balls in the back of the net in just 19 games last season. Charles, who was also her school's salutatorian, is a recipient of WVU's prestigious Bucklew Scholarship, awarded annually to the 20 high-achieving accepted incoming freshman

Kasacek comes to West Virginia from Woodstock Academy, located in Canterbury, Connecticut. In 14 starts at goalkeeper during her senior season, she recorded a clean sheet in each one.

She also helped her team to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Class L State Tournament appearance as a freshman. She is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in exercise physiology.

The Mountaineer women's soccer team finished the 2019 season with a record of 12-8-2, ending with a loss to Washington State in the third round of the NCAA College Cup tournament. 

