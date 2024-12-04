West Virginia's Bowl Destination & Opponent Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers have been selected to play in this year's Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl against the 25th-ranked Memphis Tigers on December 17th at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.
The Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-2 record with their only losses coming against Navy and UTSA, a pair of games that were high-scoring affairs. Memphis ended the season on a three-game winning streak with wins over Rice, UAB, and No. 17 Tulane.
With West Virginia deciding to part ways with head coach Neal Brown, running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott will serve as the interim head man. The Mountaineers are looking to finish the season on a strong note after coming out flat in the regular season finale in Lubbock, losing to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 52-15.
