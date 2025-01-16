Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. No. 10 Houston

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University center Eduardo Andre
West Virginia University center Eduardo Andre / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
We're getting close to the ball being thrown up in the air between West Virginia (12-3, 3-1) and No. 10 Houston (12-3, 4-0).

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Player to watch: Jonathan Powell

We could pick Javon Small every night, but this team's success can't be dependent on its star guard. He needs a little help. At certain times this season, Powell has been that secondary scoring option for the Mountaineers. For West Virginia to have a chance, he must knock down his fair share of shots, ideally from three-point range. Powell has connected on two or more threes ten times this season, including six of his last seven games.

Houston Cougars

G LJ Cryer

G Emanuel Sharp

G Milos Uzan

F Joseph Tugler

F J'wan Roberts

Player to watch: LJ Cryer

Cryer has been phenomenal shooting the ball this season from downtown. He's shooting 41% from three and has knocked down three or more triples in a game seven times this year. He sank five in their win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and in their overtime loss to San Diego State. His season-high is six, which came in a 20-point win over Troy back in early December.

West Virginia and Houston are scheduled to get things tipped off at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

