Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. No. 10 Houston
We're getting close to the ball being thrown up in the air between West Virginia (12-3, 3-1) and No. 10 Houston (12-3, 4-0).
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Player to watch: Jonathan Powell
We could pick Javon Small every night, but this team's success can't be dependent on its star guard. He needs a little help. At certain times this season, Powell has been that secondary scoring option for the Mountaineers. For West Virginia to have a chance, he must knock down his fair share of shots, ideally from three-point range. Powell has connected on two or more threes ten times this season, including six of his last seven games.
Houston Cougars
G LJ Cryer
G Emanuel Sharp
G Milos Uzan
F Joseph Tugler
F J'wan Roberts
Player to watch: LJ Cryer
Cryer has been phenomenal shooting the ball this season from downtown. He's shooting 41% from three and has knocked down three or more triples in a game seven times this year. He sank five in their win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and in their overtime loss to San Diego State. His season-high is six, which came in a 20-point win over Troy back in early December.
West Virginia and Houston are scheduled to get things tipped off at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+.