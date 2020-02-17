MountaineerMaven
Huggins Explains What Happened in Loss to Baylor

Quinn Burkitt

The losses continue to stack up for Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers after his team dropped its third straight matchup on Saturday afternoon to Baylor.

“I don’t think we played very well to be honest with you whether we shot 22 (free throws) or not we didn’t play very well,” said Huggins following his team’s poor performance.

Although the Mountaineers didn’t play very well the entire day, there were a few bright spots including bench player Taz Sherman who came into the game for 22 minutes and was able to notch 20 points.

“Obviously that’s what we recruited him for and he’s struggled, but generally guys just come into a struggle, I think he’s starting to kind of find his way, we’ve got to find a way to get him more shots, get him on the floor more,” explained Huggins of Sherman’s play as of late.

While Sherman finished the day as the leading scorer, big man Oscar Tshiebwe also totaled double digits with 11 points of his own.

Perhaps the toughest part of the game for West Virginia was turnovers as Huggins's team turned the ball over 22 times and let the Bears snatch 11 steals out of the Mountaineers hands.

Turnovers have continued to be a struggle for this West Virginia team as the Mountaineers have combined to turn the rock over 378 times this season.

“In the second half we turned it over the first three times, that makes it pretty rough…you can’t turn it over 22 times, you’re not going to win many games turning it over 22 times,” said Huggins.

After all, Baylor is the best team in the country and Huggins had quite a lot to say about them following the game.

“They spread you because they can make shots and they don’t put anybody on the floor other than Vital and he does everything else…gives them an opportunity to drive it and throw it close and they make shots,” Huggins explained of the Baylor Bears. 

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Tuesday as they face off against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

In Bob Huggins we trust

WVU Basketball

