West Virginia to Host New Mexico State WR Transfer Trent Hudson on Visit
West Virginia's wide receiver room is in pretty good shape as they return Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III, Hudson Clement, and Preston Fox. They added Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray to the mix earlier this offseason, but it appears they aren't quite done.
Last week, they sent out an offer to New Mexico State wide receiver transfer Trent Hudson, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Thursday evening, Hudson informed me that he is planning on taking a visit to West Virginia sometime next week. This weekend he'll be on a visit to Mississippi State. Others that have reached out include Arizona State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Houston, James Madison, North Texas, Old Dominion, San Diego State, and Western Kentucky.
Prior to playing this past season at New Mexico State, Hudson spent a year at the junior college level at Trinity Valley Community. There, he caught 50 passes for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns. With the Aggies in 2023, he hauled in 35 receptions for 551 yards and 10 scores.
At 6'3", he gives West Virginia the length that they currently lack in the room. He has the ability to be a quality three-level receiver, but can really stretch the field vertically.
