How to Watch & Listen to No. 15 West Virginia vs. Bowling Green
The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) Tuesday night. The is the first meeting between the two programs since 1997.
West Virginia vs. Bowling Green Series History
West Virginia leads 2-0
When: Tuesday, November 19
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Alex Wiederspiel and Warren Baker
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia has now won 32 straight nonconference home contests dating back to the 2017-18 season. Mark Kellogg is also a perfect 14-0 in nonconference games as head coach of the Mountaineers.
- Bowling Green enters the contest off a 92-41 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday and snapped a two-game losing streak. Amy Velasco paces the Falcons with 20.3 points per game and adds 4.5 assists. Taya Ellis is averaging 10.5 rebounds this season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (17.3), junior guard Jordan Harrison (16.5) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (15.5) all score in double figures for the Mountaineers. Harrison’s 6.8 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 13th in the country. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 9.5 rebounds per game which ranks 65th in the nation.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (13), Harrison (13) and Watson (12), are at it again this season averaging over three steals a game.
- The Mountaineers have produced four straight 20-plus turnovers forced performances to open the season as the mark ranks third in the nation and first among power four programs. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in three games. WVU ranks seventh in the nation with 17.3 steals per game and holds a +20 turnover margin.
- WVU leads the Big 12 Conference in points per game (90) and scoring margin (+40.5).
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly looks to break into the top 10 in points scored in a career and the top five in steals. She currently sits 17th in points at 1,433 and 8th in steals with 244. Harrison sits at 924 points for her career.