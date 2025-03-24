Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to No. 6 West Virginia at No. 3 North Carolina

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' second round matchup against the Tarheels

West Virginia University guard Sydney Shaw
West Virginia University guard Sydney Shaw

The West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7) face the North Carolina Tarheels (28-7) in the second round of the NCAA tournament for the second meeting between the two programs.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Series History

North Carolina Leads 1-0

Last Meeting: North Carolina 95, West Virginia 56 (Nov. 17, 1979, in Harrisonburg, VA)

When: Monday, March 24

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (6,822)

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Angel Gray (PBP) & Aja Ellison (Analyst)

Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), John Antonik (Analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)

