How to Watch & Listen to No. 6 West Virginia at No. 3 North Carolina
The West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7) face the North Carolina Tarheels (28-7) in the second round of the NCAA tournament for the second meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Series History
North Carolina Leads 1-0
Last Meeting: North Carolina 95, West Virginia 56 (Nov. 17, 1979, in Harrisonburg, VA)
When: Monday, March 24
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (6,822)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Angel Gray (PBP) & Aja Ellison (Analyst)
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), John Antonik (Analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
