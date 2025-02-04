Mountaineers Now

JJ Quinerly Chosen for the Women's College All-Star Game Watch List

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly earns a spot on the Women's College All-Star Game Watch List

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the Women's College All-Star Game Watch List Tuesday afternoon.

The watch list, compiled with the help of a nationally renowned panel of media experts, broadcasters, and other stakeholders, while also taking into consideration national preseason, midseason, and weekly award winners, features dozens of players poised to continue their careers on the professional level. While not an exhaustive list as players has the opportunity to play their way into consideration as the season progresses

Quinerly is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game and her 3.5 steals per game leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth nationally.

Quinerly has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in five of the ten Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself third in the league in scoring at 20.2 ppg to go with a conference-best 4.0 steals per game.

Women's College All-Star Game Watch List

Destiny Adams - Rutgers

Stina Almqvist- Penn

Georgia Amoore - Kentucky

Julia Ayrault - Michigan State

Sarah Ashlee Barker - Alabama

Kendall Bostic - Illinois

Talya - Brugler - St. Joe’s

Paige - Bueckers - UConn

Haley Cavinder - Miami

Sonia Citron - Notre Dame

Cecelia Collins - Columbia

Madison Conner - TCU

Katie Dinnebier - Drake

Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga

Khadija Faye - Pitt

Allyson Fertig - Wyoming

Azzi Fudd- UConn

DeYona Gaston - Auburn

Zaay Green - Alabama

Jaylynn Gregory - MTSU

Rori Harmon - Texas

Kitty Henderson - Columbia

Izzy Higginbottom - Arkansas

Kiki Iriafen - USC

Aziaha James - NC State

Jordyn Jenkins - UTSA

Lauren  Jensen -Creighton

Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State

Taylor Jones - Texas

Jerkaila Jordan - Mississippi State

Deja Kelly - Oregon

Liatu King - Notre Dame

Gianna Kneepkens - Utah

Ioanna Krimili - Cal

Grace Larkins - South Dakota

Dazia Lawrence - Kentucky

Ayoka Lee - Kansas State

Morgan Maly - Creighton

Alexis Markowski - Nebraska

Rayah Marshall - USC

Faith Masonius               - Seton Hall

Megan McConnell - Duquesne

Maya McDermott - Northern Iowa

Olivia Miles – Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrow - LSU

Aaliyah Nye - Alabama

Lucy Olsen - Iowa

Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina          

Mickayla Perdue - Cleveland State

Kaitlin Peterson - UCF

Sedona Prince - TCU

JJ Quinerly - West Virginia

Kelsey Ransom - Georgetown

Saniya Rivers - NC State

Emma Ronsiek - Colorado State            

Emily Ryan - Iowa State

Shyanne Sellers - Maryland

Mackenzie Smith - St. Joe’s

Jewel Spear - Tennessee

Serena Sundell - Kansas State

Taylor Thierry - Ohio State

Makayla Timpson - Florida State

Harmoni Turner - Harvard

Alyssa Ustby - North Carolina

Hailey Van Lith - TCU

Payton Verhulst - Oklahoma

Maddy Westbeld - Notre Dame

Kayla Williams - Cal

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/WVU Womens Basketball