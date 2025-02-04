JJ Quinerly Chosen for the Women's College All-Star Game Watch List
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly was selected to the Women's College All-Star Game Watch List Tuesday afternoon.
The watch list, compiled with the help of a nationally renowned panel of media experts, broadcasters, and other stakeholders, while also taking into consideration national preseason, midseason, and weekly award winners, features dozens of players poised to continue their careers on the professional level. While not an exhaustive list as players has the opportunity to play their way into consideration as the season progresses
Quinerly is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game and her 3.5 steals per game leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth nationally.
Quinerly has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in five of the ten Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself third in the league in scoring at 20.2 ppg to go with a conference-best 4.0 steals per game.
Women's College All-Star Game Watch List
Destiny Adams - Rutgers
Stina Almqvist- Penn
Georgia Amoore - Kentucky
Julia Ayrault - Michigan State
Sarah Ashlee Barker - Alabama
Kendall Bostic - Illinois
Talya - Brugler - St. Joe’s
Paige - Bueckers - UConn
Haley Cavinder - Miami
Sonia Citron - Notre Dame
Cecelia Collins - Columbia
Madison Conner - TCU
Katie Dinnebier - Drake
Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga
Khadija Faye - Pitt
Allyson Fertig - Wyoming
Azzi Fudd- UConn
DeYona Gaston - Auburn
Zaay Green - Alabama
Jaylynn Gregory - MTSU
Rori Harmon - Texas
Kitty Henderson - Columbia
Izzy Higginbottom - Arkansas
Kiki Iriafen - USC
Aziaha James - NC State
Jordyn Jenkins - UTSA
Lauren Jensen -Creighton
Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State
Taylor Jones - Texas
Jerkaila Jordan - Mississippi State
Deja Kelly - Oregon
Liatu King - Notre Dame
Gianna Kneepkens - Utah
Ioanna Krimili - Cal
Grace Larkins - South Dakota
Dazia Lawrence - Kentucky
Ayoka Lee - Kansas State
Morgan Maly - Creighton
Alexis Markowski - Nebraska
Rayah Marshall - USC
Faith Masonius - Seton Hall
Megan McConnell - Duquesne
Maya McDermott - Northern Iowa
Olivia Miles – Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow - LSU
Aaliyah Nye - Alabama
Lucy Olsen - Iowa
Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina
Mickayla Perdue - Cleveland State
Kaitlin Peterson - UCF
Sedona Prince - TCU
JJ Quinerly - West Virginia
Kelsey Ransom - Georgetown
Saniya Rivers - NC State
Emma Ronsiek - Colorado State
Emily Ryan - Iowa State
Shyanne Sellers - Maryland
Mackenzie Smith - St. Joe’s
Jewel Spear - Tennessee
Serena Sundell - Kansas State
Taylor Thierry - Ohio State
Makayla Timpson - Florida State
Harmoni Turner - Harvard
Alyssa Ustby - North Carolina
Hailey Van Lith - TCU
Payton Verhulst - Oklahoma
Maddy Westbeld - Notre Dame
Kayla Williams - Cal