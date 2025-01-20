Mountaineers Now

JJ Quinerly Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly / Christopher Hall

West Virginia junior guard JJ Quinerly was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, marking the first of the season and the third of her career.

Quinerly averaged 19.5 points 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the wins over Colorado and Iowa State. She opened the week with 19 points and six steals in helping the Mountaineers get their revenge against Colorado in a lopsided, then added 20 points versus Iowa State.

The Norfolk, Virginia native has hit double figures in all 17 of her appearances, averaging 18.4 ppg and a league-leading 3.2 steals per game.

Quinerly and the Mountaineers (15-3. 5-2) are back in action Wednesday night at Arizona State (8-11, 2-5)

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

