JJ Quinerly Earns Co-Big 12 Player of the Week
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly was named Co-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Iowa State forward Audi Crooks.
Quinerly produced two 30-point games to wrap up the final week of the regular season. In what was possibly her final game inside the WVU Coliseum, she tied the program record with 38 points in the win against Utah and followed with a 31-point output at Cincinnati. The senior averaged 34.5 points, four assists, and 2.5 steals in the two contests.
Crooks averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while leading the Cyclones to a pair of victories to close out the regular season, including a season-high 36 points with 10 rebounds as ISU defeated then-No. 14 K-State 85-63, shooting 14-of-18 from the floor, marking her second consecutive game with over 75% shooting.
West Virginia is back in action in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Friday afternoon. Tip-off is set for noon, and the action will broadcast on ESPNU.
