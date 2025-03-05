Mountaineers Now

Kyah Watson Selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team

West Virginia University forward Kyah Watson recognized as was of the best defenders in the Big 12 Conference

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University guard Kyah Watson
West Virginia University guard Kyah Watson / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Wednesday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia University forward Kyah Watson was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

Watson averaged a league-high 3.3 steals per game, including posting a career-high seven steals twice in nonconference play, to help lead one of the best defenses in the country while also adding 6.0 ppg and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Rapid City, South Dakota native was also named an honorable mention all-conference selection.

All-Big 12 Defensive Team

Bella Fontleroy - Baylor

Zyanna Walker - K-State

Sedona Prince - TCU*

JJ Quinerly - West Virginia*

Kyah Watson - West Virginia

