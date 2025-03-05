Kyah Watson Selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team
Wednesday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia University forward Kyah Watson was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.
Watson averaged a league-high 3.3 steals per game, including posting a career-high seven steals twice in nonconference play, to help lead one of the best defenses in the country while also adding 6.0 ppg and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game this season.
The Rapid City, South Dakota native was also named an honorable mention all-conference selection.
All-Big 12 Defensive Team
Bella Fontleroy - Baylor
Zyanna Walker - K-State
Sedona Prince - TCU*
JJ Quinerly - West Virginia*
Kyah Watson - West Virginia
