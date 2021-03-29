Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Mike Carey Adds Xavier Graduate Transfer A'riana Gray

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey picks up Xavier forward A'riana Gray
West Virginia University women's basketball head coach Mike Carey has announced Xavier graduate transfer A’riana “Ari” Gray will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season.

“I am thrilled that Ari is joining our program. Her athleticism, skillset, and aggressive style of play fits us perfectly. Ari can play multiple positions, and I look forward to coaching her,” commented Carey in a release by the Athletics Communications Department. 

In four years with the Musketeers, Gray made 77 starts in 99 appearances, averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during her career.

Xavier Musketeers forward A'Riana Gray (21) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Anna Makurat (24) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn defeated Xavier 106-59.

After averaging 5.1 ppg and 5.5 rpg as a freshman, Gray led the Big East Conference in rebounding the next two seasons and top 10 in scoring. Additionally, she averaged a double double her sophomore season at 13.9 ppg and 11.5 rpg.

Last season, Gray scored double digits in nine of the 13 games Xavier was able to play, averaging 13.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg. 

