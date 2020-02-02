Mountaineers End Four-Game Skid Sunday Afternoon

The West Virginia Women’s Basketball team broke their four-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon led by Kysre Gondrezick's 21 points while Martin netted 18, and Martinez notched 12 points for the Mountaineers in a 79-71 win over Iowa State.

West Virginia (14-5; 4-4 Big 12) ran out to a fast 6-0 advantage behind a trio of jumpers before Iowa State fought back and made it a one-point game only two minutes later.

Kysre Gondrezick found her stroke from three-point land with a few minutes remaining in the first while knocking down a pair of threes to extend the Mountaineer lead to 19-10.

Iowa State’s (12-8; 4-5 Big 12) Madison Wise drove in for a layup halfway through the second the cut the deficit to four points, 29-25.

The Mountaineers then again attempted to pull away toward the end of the half as Lucky Rudd drove for a layup before Gondrezick went in for a layup and Madisen Smith nailed a three with under a minute remaining for the 43-33 lead heading into the locker room.

“I just think we played hard…we came out and played with heart and played hard, I think that makes up for mistakes, you’re going to make mistakes, but you have to play hard,” said WVU head coach Mike Carey.

West Virginia saw one of their best third quarters of the season on Sunday afternoon since outscoring Kansas on January 8. One of the biggest flaws the Mountaineers have run into this season is coming out flat after halftime and being outscored in the third.

“I liked the effort, I thought everyone that came in - played hard, shot the ball," explained Carey. "Come out and play, I can try all that stuff but it’s up to them…if you execute early, good things are going to open."

In a Jan. 18th matchup with Baylor, West Virginia was outscored in the third by a whopping 18 points, 32-14. Only three days prior, Oklahoma also outscored the Mountaineers in the third, 25-12.

The third quarter struggles the Mountaineers have endured proved to be their advantage against Iowa State however while outscoring the Cyclones in the third, 21-13. The quarter was highlighted by a Martin three which gave West Virginia a 15-point advantage at the time.

Iowa State fought back hard in the fourth while going on a 14-2 run a few minutes into the quarter before cutting the deficit down to six points with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

The Mountaineers defended their lead however after knocking down a slew of free throws which included four points off the fingers of Gondrezick through the final minute of regulation and preserved the 79-71 victory.

West Virginia will now travel to Norman, Oklahoma for a matchup against Oklahoma on February 5 at 8 p.m.