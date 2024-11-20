No. 13 West Virginia Remains Unbeaten Following a Dominant Win Over Bowling Green
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia junior guard Jordan Harrison led all scorers with 20 points and senior guard JJ Quinerly put in 14 points as the 13th-ranked Mountaineers improved to 5-0 on the season with a 78-47 win over the Bowling Green Falcons (2-3) Tuesday night.
West Virginia junior guard Sydney Shaw started the scoring for the Mountaineers, driving the lane on a second chance opportunity and making the contested layup. Another offensive rebound on a missed a missed free throw gave way to a three for Harrison an 8-4 lead three minutes into the game.
The Falcons were able to keep pace in the first period, shooting an efficient 7-11 from the floor with senior forward Erika Porter leading the way with six points and three rebounds, but West Virginia held a three-point lead at the end of one, 18-15.
The Mountaineers amped up their defense and created separation in the second quarter, forcing nine turnovers and allowing a mere four points, while shooting 8-15 from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc to outscore the Falcons 19-4 and took a 37-19 lead into halftime.
Harrison extended the lead to 20 early in the second half with a driving layup, however, Bowling Greene went on a 9-2 run capped off with a three from senior guard Amy Velasco.
West Virginia responded with an 11-0 run led by a pair of buckets from senior forward Kylee Blacksten and a three from senior guard Kyah Watson finished the run and gave the Mountaineers a 55-31 lead at the 2:54 mark of the third period before taking a 55-35 lead into the fourth period.
The Mountaineers were on cruise control in the fourth quarter, building their largest lead of the 34 with 6:22 remaining in the game and head coach Mark Kellog started emptying his bench near the midway point as WVU rolled the Falcons for a 78-47 victory.