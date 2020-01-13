No. 19 West Virginia Shows Heart in win over Texas

Morgantown, WV – The No. 19 West Virginia Mountaineers win a thriller over the Texas Longhorns 68-63. The Mountaineers appeared to be pulling away in the third quarter before Kari Niblack went down with an injury and Texas came roaring back to give the Mountaineers a bit of a scare.

Madisen Smith kicked things off with a three from the left side, then Tynice Martin hit a jumper off an offensive rebound to give West Virginia the early 5-0 lead.

The Mountaineers held Texas scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, however, after Kysre Gondrezick hit a little floater in the lane, West Virginia was only up 7-0.

West Virginia maintained the seven-point advantage throughout the first quarter, but a little reverse of fortunes to start the second as Texas scored six-straight to cut it to one before Gondrezick hit a three on the right side to put West Virginia up 20-16 with 7:36 remaining in the half.

Rochelle Norris started to establish herself on the inside scoring four of her seven points in the second and with Martin and Gondrezick combining for 20 points in the first half, the Mountaineers had an 11-point advantage heading into halftime.

West Virginia was maintaining a double-digit lead until Kari Niblack went down with a knee injury. The injury seemingly took the air out of the Mountaineers, opening the door for a Texas comeback.

"After she got hurt there we kind of lost focus," said West Virginia head coach Mike Carey. "Our team kind of lost focus. You can't do that. We got to pick it up. Somebody's got to step up once somebody goes down."

A quick six-point spurt by the Longhorns cut the deficit to just four, forcing West Virginia head coach Mike Carey to take a 30-second timeout. The Mountaineers responded out of the break, getting the ball down into the post to Ejiofor Blessing for a lay-in.

After Isabel Palmer drove into the lane for a bucket to get Texas back within four, Tynice Martin drilled a three, pushing the West Virginia lead back up to seven. Then, a barrage of turnovers by the Mountaineers, highlighted by an inbound pass stolen by Sug Sutton with 1.8 seconds remaining in the third followed by a three capped off an 8-0 run in the final 1:35 of the period as Texas held a one-point lead heading into the fourth.

Martin hit a little jumper off the left side to retake the lead and a Gondrezick three had the Mountaineers back up four, but Texas went on an 8-0 run to again take a four-point lead with 6:12 remaining in the game.

West Virginia tied the game from the foul line after Martin was fouled on a three. Niblack, who showed her toughness by coming back into the game, went 1-2 from the line to lock it at 56 with 3:01 remaining in the game.

The Mountaineer offense was stagnant, then Gondrezick took it upon herself, found an opening, drove the lane and drew a foul before hitting a pair of free throws to get West Virginia back within two.

Following a missed three, Blessing quickly got the ball to Gondrezick and she was off and running taking the ball down the lane drawing another foul. She would make the first free throw but was off the mark on the second, however, Niblack grabbed the board, found Gondrezick on the left wing as she buried a three and the Mountaineers had a two-point lead with 41 seconds remaining in the game.

West Virginia went 5-6 from the free-throw line to close out the game, holding on to win 68-63. Martin led all scorers with 23 points while Gondrezick put up 21.

“Give our girls a lot of credit,” said Carey. “Showed a lot of heart. Could’ve very easily folded right there when we got behind, we were struggling. When Texas made their run, we were not rebounding. We were taking bad shots, turning the ball over… Give Texas credit. We had them down most of the game. They came back and took the lead, so give them credit too. They’re a very good basketball team. Disappointed in the foul shooting. Disappointed in the rebounding. Now, we hit our foul shots down the stretch. I wasn’t disappointed down the stretch, but I’m saying overall.”

The Mountaineers return to action Wednesday night and host Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum at 7:00 pm.