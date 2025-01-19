No. 20 West Virginia Dismantles the Iowa State Cyclones
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia guards Jordan Harrison and JJ Quinerly scored game-highs of 20 points and apiece and senior forward Kyah Watson registered the a double double, 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2) past the Iowa State Cyclones (13-7, 4-3) Sunday afternoon 82-68.
Jordan Harrison opened the game with a three and Quinerly’s first three gave the Mountaineers an 8-4 advantage before Iowa State went on an 8-2 run to take a 12-10 lead near the midway point of the first quarter.
West Virigina responded with a 20-3 run in the final five minutes of the quarter with junior guard Sydney Shaw jumpstarting the Mountaineers with a three and Harrison leading the way with seven points during the stretch for 10 first quarter points as WVU took a commanding 30-15.
The Mountaineers stretch their lead to 20 after Kyah Watson laid in a contested layup to reach double figures and Harrison followed with a jumper for a 40-19 lead at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter.
West Virginia held a 46-28 lead at the half with Harrison leading all scorers with 16 points and Watson not far behind with 10.
West Virginia senior forward Kylee Blacksten started the second half with a three and Quinerly began to heat up with a pair of threes as part of her 11 third quarter points to give West Virginia 57-31 advantage at the 7:24 mark of the third quarter.
Iowa State dwindled the lead to 17 but West Virginia pushed the lead back to 20, heading into the fourth quarter.
After Iowa State cut the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, West Virginia put together a little 8-2 run to stretch the lead to 21 with just under four minutes to play, and although the Cyclones made a push late, the Mountaineers get the win comfortably, 82-68.