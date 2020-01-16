Robertson and Oklahoma ends Mountaineers  winning streak

The West Virginia Women’s Basketball team saw their nine-game winning streak come to a halt on Wednesday evening after getting toppled by Oklahoma, 73-49.

The Mountaineers came out of the gates firing while shooting their way to a 6-2 lead after a pair of Kysre Gondrezick layups and a couple of Tynice Martin layups.

Oklahoma took the lead toward the end of the opening quarter following a trio of Taylor Robertson three's before Blessing Ejiofor hit a free throw to keep the score knotted heading into the second quarter.

The Sooner three-pointers didn’t stop pouring down as Robertson nailed another, seconds into the second quarter to give Oklahoma a three-point lead, 15-12.

Following a few Mountaineer baskets, Oklahoma ran away on a 10-4 run to end the half behind a slew of free throws and a Madi Williams layup.

The third quarter began in familiar fashion as Taylor Robertson nailed a three to start off the quarter before Madi Williams dribbled in for a pair of layups through the next two minutes.

The Sooners then went on another streak going on a 12-4 run through the next four minutes of action which was highlighted by a pair of free throws from Robertson and Tatum.

“I think we shot about 12 percent the first quarter and then we quit playing, we settled for threes, didn’t attack, didn’t move the ball, didn’t talk on defense,” explained WVU head coach Mike Carey. “Our emphasis was on their shooter, I’ve never had a team where I emphasize the shooter and they get 18 threes off.”

The Mountaineers attempted to claw back into the game while drawing a number of foul shots through the remainder of the third before Robertson nailed a three to end the quarter and give the Sooners a 54-34 advantage.

“We’re not even supposed to let her catch it right there, we let her catch it and she banked it in and well that’s our fault, she shouldn’t even have the ball, but that’s the way it was all night,” said Carey.

Lucky Rudd hit a pair of free throws before Oklahoma began to extend their lead even further while going on another 10-4 run through three minutes of action.

Madisen Smith then drained a three, but it wasn’t enough as Jessi Murcer hit a three and Aspen Williston went in for a jumper to end regulation for the 73-49 Oklahoma victory.

West Virginia didn’t have any scorers reach double digits as Gondrezick and Martin led the Mountaineers with eight points each on the night.

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson enjoyed a huge night behind the three-point arc after notching 31 points which included an eight for 18 showing from behind the arc.

The Mountaineers will now hit the road to take on Baylor on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. which will be televised on FS1.