WATCH: Mark Kellogg, JJ Quinerly, and Jordan Harrison Columbia Postgame
Chapel Hill, NC - The sixth seed West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7) handled the No. 11 seeded Columbia Lions (24-7) Saturday afternoon 78-59.
West Virginia senior guard JJ Quinerly led all scorers with 27 points, dished seven assists, displayed her defensive prowess with seven steals, and snare four rebounds.
Junior guard Jordan Harrison was an efficient 9-12 from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range, for 23 points and had six assists and three steals.
Freshman forward Jordan Thomas came off the bench and put in 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
West Virginia shot 53.6% from the field and was 4-16 from behind the arc.
The Mountaineers produced 28 points off 25 Lions turnovers.
West Virginia outscored Columbia in the paint by 28 points (48-2).
