Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Mark Kellogg, JJ Quinerly, and Jordan Harrison Columbia Postgame

West Virginia University head coach Mark Kellogg and guard JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison discuss the win over Columbia

Christopher Hall

WVV WVU Columbia Postgame.mp4
WVV WVU Columbia Postgame.mp4 /

Chapel Hill, NC - The sixth seed West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7) handled the No. 11 seeded Columbia Lions (24-7) Saturday afternoon 78-59.

West Virginia senior guard JJ Quinerly led all scorers with 27 points, dished seven assists, displayed her defensive prowess with seven steals, and snare four rebounds.

Junior guard Jordan Harrison was an efficient 9-12 from the field, including 2-3 from three-point range, for 23 points and had six assists and three steals.

Freshman forward Jordan Thomas came off the bench and put in 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

West Virginia shot 53.6% from the field and was 4-16 from behind the arc.


The Mountaineers produced 28 points off 25 Lions turnovers.


West Virginia outscored Columbia in the paint by 28 points (48-2).

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Mountaineers Tame Lions to Advance in the NCAA Tournament

West Virgina Crushes Arizona to Even the Series

The Number One Thing West Virginia Must Prioritize in Basketball Coaching Search

Can Wren Baker's Promise to Underclassmen Change Transfer Thoughts?

Chester Frazier Still Feels a Certain Way About WVU Being Excluded From NCAA Tournament

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/WVU Womens Basketball