WATCH: Mark Kellogg North Carolina Postgame Press Conference
The No. 6 seeded West Virginia Mountaineers (25-8) fell to the third-seeded North Carolina Tarheels (29-7) in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday night 58-47.
Head coach Mark Kellog met with the media following the game and credited North Carolina on the win, recapped the season, the team's defensive effort, the poor shooting performance, reflected on the senior's impacting the program and more.
West Virginia shot 24.1 % (13-54) from the floor, including 2-21 (9.5%) from three-point range.
Junior guard Jordan Harrison scored a team-high 10 points and two assists.
Senior forward Kyah Watson had nine points and 15 rebounds.
Senior guard JJ Quinerly put in eight points and a team-best three assists.
