West Virginia Climbs the AP Poll
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3) moved up for spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll on Monday afternoon.
The Mountaineers went 2-0 last week with a pair of Big 12 Conference home wins to move to 5-2 in league play.
West Virginia avenged an earlier season loss to Colorado with an emphatic 73-46 victory Wednesday night. Big 12 Player of the Week, senior guard JJ Quinerly, and junior guard Sydney Shaw scored a game-high 19 points apiece, while forward Kya Watson and Kylee Blacksten combined for 20 points.
The Mountaineers maintained their momentum on Sunday against Iowa State with an 82-68 win. Quinerly, along with junior guard Jordan Harrison lead all scorers with 20 points. Kyah Watson recorded a double double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Célia Rivière came off the bench to put in 10 points.
West Virginia has one of the best defenses in the country, ranking second in the country in forced turnovers (25.94) and steals per game (14.8).
JJ Quinerly leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.4 ppg and a league-leading 3.2 steals per game.
Jordan Harrison dishes a team-best 5.1 assists per game and is second on the team in scoring at 14.2 ppg.
Sydney Shaw is third in 12.6 ppg, propelled by a team-high 43 made three-pointers.
Kyah Watson leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.6 rpg and right behind Quinerly in steals per game at 3.1 to go with her 7.6 ppg.
