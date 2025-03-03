West Virginia Climbs the AP Poll
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team moved up two spots in the recent AP Poll to No. 16.
The Mountaineers went 2-0 in the final week of the regular season, notching a win over Utah to earn the tiebreaker in the Big 12 Conference standings before going on the road and beating Cincinnati to solidify its fourth-place finish in the league and earn a double bye in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly produced a pair of 30-point games to wrap up the regular season. The senior tied WVU great Meg Bulger for the single game scoring record of 38-points against Utah, then a game-high 31 points in the season finale against Cincinnati.
AP Poll
1. Texas
2. USC
3. UConn
4. UCLA
5. South Carolina
6. Notre Dame
7. North Carolina State
8. TCU
9. LSU
10. Oklahoma
11. Duke
12. Kentucky
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina
15. Maryland
16. West Virginia
17. Baylor
18. Tennessee
19. Alabama
20. Kansas State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Florida State
23. Creighton
24. Michigan State
25. South Dakota State
