West Virginia Climbs the AP Poll

The Mountaineers end the regular season in the top 20

West Virginia University head coach Mark Kellogg giving instruction to guard Sydney Shaw.
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team moved up two spots in the recent AP Poll to No. 16.

The Mountaineers went 2-0 in the final week of the regular season, notching a win over Utah to earn the tiebreaker in the Big 12 Conference standings before going on the road and beating Cincinnati to solidify its fourth-place finish in the league and earn a double bye in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.

West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly produced a pair of 30-point games to wrap up the regular season. The senior tied WVU great Meg Bulger for the single game scoring record of 38-points against Utah, then a game-high 31 points in the season finale against Cincinnati.

AP Poll

1. Texas

2. USC

3. UConn

4. UCLA

5. South Carolina

6. Notre Dame

7. North Carolina State

8. TCU

9. LSU

10. Oklahoma

11. Duke

12. Kentucky

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Maryland

16. West Virginia

17. Baylor

18. Tennessee

19. Alabama

20. Kansas State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida State

23. Creighton

24. Michigan State

25. South Dakota State

