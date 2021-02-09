Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Continues to Climb the Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers move up in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll
The West Virginia University women's basketball team (15-2, 9-2) moved up two spots to No. 21 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday.

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).

The Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 teams featured in this week's poll as the Baylor Bears (14-2, 9-1 Big 12) dropped one spot to rank No. 9.

Next up, West Virginia welcomes Kansas to Morgantown, on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The opening tip against the Jayhawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday’s game at WVUGAME.com.

