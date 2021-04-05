Mountaineers Finish Inside the Top 25

On Monday, The West Virginia University women's basketball team was selected at No. 24 in the final edition of the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll for the 2020-21 season, marking the fifth time in program history the team has finished within the top 25.

The Mountaineers finished the season at 22-7, including making a run to the Big 12 Conference championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 22 wins notched the 18th 20+ win season in program history, the 14th under head coach Mike Carey. Additionally, all five finalized rankings have come under Carey.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

1. Stanford

2. Arizona

3. Connecticut

4. South Carolina

5. Baylor

6. Louisville

7. NC State

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

10. Texas A&M

11. Michigan

12. UCLA

13. Georgia

14. Missouri St.

15. Oregon

16. Tennessee

17. Texas

18. South Florida

19. Iowa

20. Gonzaga

21. Kentucky

22. Georgia Tech

23. Arkansas

24. West Virginia

25. Flordia Gulf Coast

