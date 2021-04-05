Mountaineers Finish Inside the Top 25
On Monday, The West Virginia University women's basketball team was selected at No. 24 in the final edition of the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll for the 2020-21 season, marking the fifth time in program history the team has finished within the top 25.
The Mountaineers finished the season at 22-7, including making a run to the Big 12 Conference championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The 22 wins notched the 18th 20+ win season in program history, the 14th under head coach Mike Carey. Additionally, all five finalized rankings have come under Carey.
USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
1. Stanford
2. Arizona
3. Connecticut
4. South Carolina
5. Baylor
6. Louisville
7. NC State
8. Indiana
9. Maryland
10. Texas A&M
11. Michigan
12. UCLA
13. Georgia
14. Missouri St.
15. Oregon
16. Tennessee
17. Texas
18. South Florida
19. Iowa
20. Gonzaga
21. Kentucky
22. Georgia Tech
23. Arkansas
24. West Virginia
25. Flordia Gulf Coast
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.
Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly