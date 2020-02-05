West Virginia has Hopes of Revenge Against Oklahoma

The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to brawl it out against Oklahoma on Wednesday night for the second time this season when the Mountaineers travel to Norman.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak in January, West Virginia fell to Oklahoma to begin the streak, 49-73.

In the lopsided defeat, Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick totaled only eight points apiece to lead the Mountaineers in scoring while Sooner Taylor Robertson went off from beyond the three-point arc for 31 points.

“They came in here and embarrassed us on our own floor, we need to come out and play with the energy, come out and play the way we know that we can play and that’s the good thing in this league, we play everyone twice and that gives us an opportunity to come out and play them and show them we’re better than when we played them the first game,” said WVU head coach Mike Carey.

The Mountaineers are coming off just their first win in almost a month and seem hungry to finish out their conference portion of the schedule in dominant fashion.

Gondrezick and Martin helped snap the Mountaineers losing streak on Sunday as the pair totaled 21 and 18 points, respectively. Not only did the pair score a lot of points but they were also hot from three-point land while combining for four threes on the day.

To say this matchup is a revenge game for West Virginia is an understatement as the Mountaineers will have nine games remaining following Wednesday evening to make a case that they are a National Championship contending team.

“It’s urgent. We’ll run out of time, we’ve got to start playing better, we’ve got to start winning some games because we can still reach all the goals we wanted to reach,” explained Carey.

Gondrezick continues to lead West Virginia in scoring on the season while averaging 16.8 points per game which is followed by Tynice Martin’s 15.8 points per game for the only pair of Mountaineers who sit in double digits on the season.

Robertson leads her Sooners on the season with 20.7 points averaged per game while Ana Llanusa has averaged 16.1 points and Madi Williams has averaged 15.1 points per game.

The Sooners have experienced a similar story to their season as the Mountaineers, while Oklahoma knocked off Kansas on Sunday before four straight losses to TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Texas.

Oklahoma comes into Wednesday evening with an 11-2 mark and a 4-5 record in conference play with their most impressive victory of the season against No. 25 at-the-time LSU, 90-68. The Sooners also fell to No. 6 at-the-time Baylor, 56-77 and knocked off No. 17 at-the-time West Virginia.

West Virginia and Oklahoma will tip-off on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center which can be seen on Fox Sports Oklahoma.