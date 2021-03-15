Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

West Virginia is Dancing as a 4 Seed

The Mountaineers claim the fourth-seed of the NCAA tournament
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball program was selected as a fourth seed by the NCAA tournament committee and will face the No. 14 seed and Patriot League tournament Champions Lehigh Mountain Hawks. San Antonio is the host city of the NCAA tournament while tipoff and venues will be announced at a later date. 

The Mountaineers finished the season 21-6 overall and second in the Big 12 Conference standings at 13-5 and made a run to the conference finals before being upended by the top-seeded Lady Bears. 

The only meeting between the two programs dates back to December 27, 1999, at a neutral site game in New Orleans where Lehigh defeated West Virginia decisively 89-73.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
WVU Womens Basketball

West Virginia is Dancing as a 4 Seed

bqlRhBXq
Recruiting

2023 Ohio Safety Excited to Build Relationship With WVU

Jan 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the Florida Gators at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Puts in Work Before NCAA Brackets Revealed

March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
WVU Womens Basketball

Mountaineers Maintain Rankings Following Big 12 Tournament Run

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) fights for yardage at the goal line as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Lance Dixon (10) and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) defend during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State Faces Penn State In Happy Valley
Football

Official: Lance Dixon Signs with WVU

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

zoom_0
Basketball

WATCH: Morehead State HC Preston Spradlin Previews West Virginia

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

FanDuel Releases Odds to Win National Championship