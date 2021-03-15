West Virginia is Dancing as a 4 Seed

The West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball program was selected as a fourth seed by the NCAA tournament committee and will face the No. 14 seed and Patriot League tournament Champions Lehigh Mountain Hawks. San Antonio is the host city of the NCAA tournament while tipoff and venues will be announced at a later date.

The Mountaineers finished the season 21-6 overall and second in the Big 12 Conference standings at 13-5 and made a run to the conference finals before being upended by the top-seeded Lady Bears.

The only meeting between the two programs dates back to December 27, 1999, at a neutral site game in New Orleans where Lehigh defeated West Virginia decisively 89-73.

