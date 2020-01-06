West Virginia Marks Seventh Consecutive Victory on Sunday Afternoon

The West Virginia women’s basketball team notched their seventh consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon after outlasting Kansas State, 74-63.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks went back and forth in the first quarter before Kirsten Deans hit a trio of jumpers for West Virginia (11-1; 1-0) and extended the Mountaineer lead to 16-9.

Christina Carr buried a three for Kansas State but Deans answered with a three of her own to end the quarter which gave the Mountaineers a 19-12 edge.

West Virginia opened the second quarter going on an 8-2 run behind a few jumpers off the fingers of Kysre Gondrezick, Madisen Smith and Tynice Martin.

Martin and Gondrezick also finished the first half strong while each nailing a three before an Ayoka Lee layup for Kansas State ended the half. However, West Virginia had a 35-22 advantage heading into halftime.

Both teams again traded buckets through the opening minutes of the second half before a pair of Gondrezick three-pointers extended the Mountaineer advantage to 17 points, 45-28 midway through the third.

Despite another Gondrezick three and a Kari Niblack layup highlighting the back half of the third quarter. Kansas State cut into Mountaineer 17-point lead but still maintained their distance holding onto a 56-45 margin.

Niblack and Gondrezick continued their scoring into the final quarter of action while both hitting a jumper before Smith worked her way into the lane for a layup.

The Wildcats didn’t give up as Christina Carr and Peyton Williams each drained a three, but Smith answered with a pair of threes with four minutes remaining as West Virginia built their lead back up to 17.

"First of all, give Kansas State credit," WVU coach Mike Carey said. "They came back. They'll play hard. (Kansas State coach) Jeff (Mittie) has them playing hard for 40 minutes, so it didn't surprise me. We gave up one offensive rebound in the first half and, I think, six in the second half. We just weren't moving and weren't playing defense. So, I'm a little disappointed in our second half, but we were able to hang on and win."

The Wildcats ended the day going on a 10-5 run sparked by a Peyton Williams layup, but the Mountaineers still prevailed with the 74-63 victory.

Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in points on the afternoon with 24 points which were followed by Martin’s 18 points and Smith’s 15 points.

West Virginia will now travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m and will be streamed on ESPN Plus.