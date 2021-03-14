West Virginia Meets Baylor for the Big 12 Title

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 13-5) have played their way into the Big 12 Championship and will face the No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears (24-2, 17-1) at 1:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

West Virginia and Baylor met in the season finale in Waco, TX. The Mountaineers kept within striking distance, only down eight heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bears put up 31 points in the final period for the 96-73 win.

On Friday, the Mountaineers defeated Kansas State on a buzzer-beater 58-56 and then handled Oklahoma State 59-50 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Baylor rolled in the quarterfinals 92-55 over TCU and took care of business against Texas 66-55.

Baylor has four players that average double figures. NaLyssa Smith leads the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game on 54.8% shooting from the field along with a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per game.

DiJonal Carrington provides a spark off the bench and is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 ppg and leads the team in steals, averaging 2.0 per game. Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo combine for 22.7 ppg and 15.1 rpg.

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick (2). Scott Weaver - Big 12 Conference

West Virginia is led by Kysre Gondrezick's 20.2 ppg and 4.7 assists per game. Esmery Martinez is averaging a double double on the year with 13.8 ppg and 11.7 rpg and Kirstan "KK" Deans, who hit the game-winning layup against Kansas State, 13.6 ppg.

West Virginia is 3-19 all-time versus Baylor and has lost eight straight. However, the last time West Virginia defeated Baylor was for a Big 12 title in 2017 for the Mountaineers' first Big 12 Championship.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly