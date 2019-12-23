West Virginia wins Florida Sunshine Classic

The No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball team secured the Florida Sunshine Classic on Sunday after squeaking by Syracuse, 71-69 inside the Warden Arena in Orlando.

The Mountaineers and Orange traded points throughout the opening minutes of the game before a Madisen Smith three-pointer and another Kysre Gondrezick three gave West Virginia an 11-point advantage with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

West Virginia extended their lead even further to end the quarter with a trio of free throws that gave the Mountaineers a 20-6 lead heading into the second quarter. Then, Smith nailed a three and Martin pulled up for a jumper for a 19-point edge.

Syracuse was able to pull within eight points toward the end of the opening half following a pair of Kiara Lewis free throws before Kari Niblack knocked down a two-point jumper to end the half and give West Virginia the 37-25 lead.

Martin hit the first shot of the second half which was followed by a Smith two-point jumper with an Orange Emily Engstler jumper in between the pair of scores.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi began to cut the Syracuse deficit down halfway through the third quarter before Teisha Hyman pulled the Orange within six points only a minute later.

Following a Kirsten Deans three and a slew of Mountaineer free throws, Syracuse went on an 8-0 scoring run to end the third, headed by a pair of Kiara Lewis layups that pulled the Orange within one point, 52-51.

Amaya Finklea-Guity dribbled in for a go-ahead layup to begin the final quarter before both teams jabbed back and forth for single possession leads. Gondrezick then sank a pair of free throws to push the Mountaineers lead to four points with four minutes remaining.

Lewis gave Syracuse a one-point lead with 44 seconds remaining in regulation before Martin sank a pair of free throws. Gondrezick also knocked down a free throw to give the Mountaineers the 71-69 win.

Martin led all Mountaineers in scoring on the day with 24 points which were followed by Gondrezick’s 23 points and Smith’s added 10.

West Virginia will have nine days before it's next matchup against Cornell on December 31 from the WVU Coliseum which is part of the New Year at the Coliseum event.