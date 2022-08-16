Skip to main content

Brewster Named to Big 12 Preseason Team

WVU's back line is earning more accolades.

Fifth year defender Jordan Brewster was the sole Mountaineer named to the 2022 Soccer All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Brewster is joined by TCU's Lauren Kellett, Gracie Brian, Camryn Lancaster, and Messiah Bright; Baylor's Kayley Ables; Texas' Lexi Missimo and Trinity Byars; Texas Tech's Macy Blackburn, also named alongside Brewster on the Players To Watch List, and Oklahoma State's Grace Yochum and Olyvia Dowell.

Brewster, a pillar of head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown's back line, is no stranger to the accolades. Her true freshman season compiled All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team, 2018 TopDrawerSoccer Division I Freshman Best XI First Team, Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, and Big 12 Freshman of the Week. She followed it up with a sophomore campaign that logged nine clean sheets and named her to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, and Academic All-Big 12 First Team, as well as WVU's Most Valuable Player.

Her COVID season saw even more attention, as Brewster gathered United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team and All-Midwest Region First Team, CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and All-District 2 First Team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Brewster's lock-down defense stuck last year as well. Through a season that ended on PKs in the Big 12 Championship, Brewster's presence shined. She wrapped up her senior year as a member of the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, Scholar All-America First Team, and All-Midwest Region First Team; CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team; MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List; Senior CLASS Award Candidate; All-Big 12 First Team and Academic First Team; two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week; and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week.

She and the Mountaineers start the season Aug. 18 when they welcome Indiana to Dick Dlesk Stadium at 7 p.m.

