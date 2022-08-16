Brewster Named to Big 12 Preseason Team

Fifth year defender Jordan Brewster was the sole Mountaineer named to the 2022 Soccer All-Big 12 Preseason Team.

Brewster is joined by TCU's Lauren Kellett, Gracie Brian, Camryn Lancaster, and Messiah Bright; Baylor's Kayley Ables; Texas' Lexi Missimo and Trinity Byars; Texas Tech's Macy Blackburn, also named alongside Brewster on the Players To Watch List, and Oklahoma State's Grace Yochum and Olyvia Dowell.

Brewster, a pillar of head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown's back line, is no stranger to the accolades. Her true freshman season compiled All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team, 2018 TopDrawerSoccer Division I Freshman Best XI First Team, Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, and Big 12 Freshman of the Week. She followed it up with a sophomore campaign that logged nine clean sheets and named her to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, and Academic All-Big 12 First Team, as well as WVU's Most Valuable Player.

Her COVID season saw even more attention, as Brewster gathered United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team and All-Midwest Region First Team, CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and All-District 2 First Team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Brewster's lock-down defense stuck last year as well. Through a season that ended on PKs in the Big 12 Championship, Brewster's presence shined. She wrapped up her senior year as a member of the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, Scholar All-America First Team, and All-Midwest Region First Team; CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team; MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List; Senior CLASS Award Candidate; All-Big 12 First Team and Academic First Team; two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week; and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week.

She and the Mountaineers start the season Aug. 18 when they welcome Indiana to Dick Dlesk Stadium at 7 p.m.

