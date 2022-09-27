Segalla Named Student-Athlete of the Week

After scoring both goals in West Virginia women's soccer's victory over Iowa State on Sept., 25, fifth year forward Lauren Segalla was selected as Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments.

Segalla and the Mountaineers (4-3-4, 1-0-1) used that brace to usher in the first two-score outing by a single player since Oct. 17, 2021.

Segalla also added three shots and another trio on goal in the Cyclones win.

Now, the Mountaineers usher in home conference play. The Kansas Jayhawks come to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett